Coaches Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 10

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
November 7, 2020 10:50 pm
What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 10 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 10 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (NR)
24. Army Black Knights 6-1 (22)
23. Liberty Flames 7-0 (NR)
22. North Carolina Tar Heels 7-1 (24)
21. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (21)
20. USC Trojans 1-0 (20)
19. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (19)
18. SMU Mustangs 7-1 (18)
17. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (17)
16. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (16)
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 6-0 (15)
14. Oregon Ducks 1-0 (14)
13. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (11)
12. Indiana Hoosiers 3-0 (13)
11. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (12)
10. Miami Hurricanes 6-1 (10)
9. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (5)
8. BYU Cougars 7-0 (9)
7. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (7)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 6-0 (6)
5. Florida Gators 4-1 (8)
4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (1)
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 7-0 (4)
2. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)
1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)
