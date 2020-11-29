Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 13

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 13 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 13 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses
25. Nevada Wolf Pack 5-0 (NR)
24. Liberty Flames 9-1 (NR)
23. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (25)
22. Oregon Ducks 3-1 (11)
21. Washington Huskies 3-0 (NR)
20. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 8-1 (24)
19. Oklahoma State Cowboys 6-2 (22)
18. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (20)
17. Northwestern Wildcats 5-1 (13)
16. USC Trojans 3-0 (18)
15. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 9-0 (17)
14. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (16)
13. Iowa State Cyclones 7-2 (15)
12. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (14)
11. Indiana Hoosiers 5-1 (12)
