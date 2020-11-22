Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 12 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 12 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25)

24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (NR)

23. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14)

22. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (24)

21. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (23)

20. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (21)

19. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (12)

18. USC Trojans 3-0 (19)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (18)

16. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (10)

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15)

14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (17)

13. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (16)

12. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (20)

11. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (13)

10. Georgia Bulldogs 5-2 (11)

9. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9)

8. BYU Cougars 8-0 (8)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 8-0 (7)

6. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (6)

5. Florida Gators 6-1 (5)

4. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 4-0 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 7-0 (1)