Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 12

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 12 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 12 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
25. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 7-1 (25)
24. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 5-1 (NR)
23. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-2 (14)
22. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (24)
21. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (23)
20. Auburn Tigers 5-2 (21)
19. Wisconsin Badgers 2-1 (12)
18. USC Trojans 3-0 (19)
17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 8-0 (18)
16. Indiana Hoosiers 4-1 (10)
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15)
14. Oklahoma Sooners 6-2 (17)
13. Iowa State Cyclones 6-2 (16)
12. Northwestern Wildcats 4-0 (20)
11. Oregon Ducks 4-0 (13)
