Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 11 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time

This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 11 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 4-1 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24)

23. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (21)

21. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (23)

– AP Poll Projection, Week 11

20. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22)

19. USC Trojans 2-0 (20)

18. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18)

17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (17)

16. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (16)

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15)

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (13)

13. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (13)

12. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (11)

11. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (10)

– College Football Scoreboard, Week 11

10. Miami Hurricanes 7-1 (9)

9. Wisconsin Badgers 2-0 (14)

8. BYU Cougars 7-0 (8)

7. Cincinnati Bearcats 7-0 (7)

6. Texas A&M Aggies 5-1 (6)

5. Clemson Tigers 7-1 (4)

4. Florida Gators 5-1 (5)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 3-0 (3)

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 8-0 (2)

1. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (1)