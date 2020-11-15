Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 11

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 11 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 11 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Tulsa Golden Hurricane 4-1 (NR)
24. Texas Longhorns 5-2 (24)
23. North Carolina Tar Heels 6-2 (NR)
22. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (21)
21. Northwestern Wildcats 3-0 (23)
20. Liberty Flames 8-0 (22)
19. USC Trojans 2-0 (20)
18. Oklahoma Sooners 5-2 (18)
17. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7-0 (17)
16. Iowa State Cyclones 5-2 (16)
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 7-0 (15)
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys 5-1 (13)
13. Oregon Ducks 3-0 (13)
12. Georgia Bulldogs 4-2 (11)
11. Indiana Hoosiers 4-0 (10)
