Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: FOX

Cleveland Browns (6-3) vs Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1) Game Preview

Why Philadelphia Eagles Will Win

The Eagles have the running game going.

They’ve been just okay overall, and the passing attack finally got to 200 yards for the first time in a month, but the ground attack has been steady after getting stuffed by Cincinnati in Week 3.

The Browns have been great against the pass, but they got run over by Las Vegas and they have issues when teams commit to the ground game. Speaking of running attacks …

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

The Cleveland ground attack will see Philadelphia’s running attack and take it to another level.

The Browns are third in the NFL on the ground, roared for 231 yards last week against Houston with Nick Chubb back, and now they’re going against an Eagle defensive front that’s giving yards in chunks.

After holding teams to under 100 yards on the ground in two of the first three games, Philly has been pounded on in game after game. The Browns will keep it on the ground, own the clock, and keep it on the ground some more.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Jalen Reagor, Philadelphia

Despite all the WR and TE options on the Eagles – including the rise of Travis Fulgham – Reagor is the top option. Reagor managed just four catches for 47 yards in his last game, but led the team in targets with seven. For a team that needs more explosion, here he is.

What’s Going To Happen

There won’t be any mystery to this. Cleveland will grind and grind some more. The score will never get out of hand, but the Browns will always be in control with over 200 rushing yards as they pound away after an early lead.

Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles Prediction, Line

Cleveland 27, Philadelphia 20

Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

