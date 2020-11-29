Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Game Preview

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars prediction and game preview.

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

Network: CBS

Cleveland Browns (7-3) vs Jacksonville Jaguars (1-9) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Mike Glennon.

That’s it. That’s the analysis.

The Jacksonville passing game has failed to hit 160 yards in three of the last four games, and now this week the Browns get a break with Mike Glennon taking over the quarterback duties. There’s a nothing-to-lose sort of thing for the Jaguars, but they can’t push the ball down the field and they’re on a nine-game losing streak with the league’s second-worst defense and no offense to make up for it.

The Browns ground game should do what it wants to.

Why Jacksonville Jaguars Will Win

What’s working for the Jaguars? The run defense hasn’t been bad, but that’s because everyone is busy throwing the ball – they have to hold up now against the Brown attack.

There isn’t enough of a passing game to worry about – the Browns have failed to hit 200 yards in the last three games and in four of the last five games. If Glennon can somehow play loose and not worry about taking shots down the field, he should have a few good moments against a questionable secondary.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland

How much will Kareem Hunt be a part of the equation? He only has one rushing touchdown in the last six games, but he ran for 104 yards against Houston. Chubb is back from injury with two straight 100-yard games, and he should make it three this week – but will he get the ball around the goal line?

What’s Going To Happen

Jacksonville is struggling through the season but it played Houston and Green Bay close before getting rocked by Pittsburgh. This won’t be a total Cleveland wipeout, but it’ll be close as the running game takes over early and dominates in a fourth win in five games.

Cleveland Browns vs Jacksonville Jaguars Prediction, Line

Cleveland 27, Jacksonville 17

Cleveland -7, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

