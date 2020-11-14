Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Cleveland Browns (5-3) vs Houston Texans (2-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Houston Texans Will Win

The passing game has been on fire since the coaching change.

Deshaun Watson, Will Fuller and company have gone off, with the air show cranking out 267 yards or more in each of the last six games. Now it gets to go against a good Cleveland pass defense that got lit up by Joe Burrow two weeks ago and had problems against everyone but Las Vegas, who spent most of its time running last week.

However …

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

Cleveland is about to run as much as it wants to.

The Houston defensive front has been gouged all year – it’s the worst run D in the NFL – and now Nick Chubb is back in the mix for the Brown attack. Own the ground, control the clock a bit, and hope for the pass rush to get to Watson enough to force a slew of quick throws and third down chances.

Get that running game going and give Baker Mayfield a whole lot of easy throws – Houston doesn’t do anything to take the ball away or pick off any passes.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Chubb returns after missing six weeks with a sprained MCL. He gets a smash match-up against an awful Houston D that gives up big yards in chunks to anyone who can run regularly. Chubb reportedly looked good in practice, but he’ll likely be on a bit of a pitch count. He’ll get his chances around the goal line, though.

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will continue with its fireworks, but it’ll give up a whole lot of yards and points just as quickly. The grinding of the Browns running game will be the steady production to score throughout, and the D will hold serve late.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans Prediction, Line

Cleveland 35, Houston 30

Bet on Cleveland vs Houston with BetMGM

Cleveland -4, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”