Clemson vs Pitt Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Pitt prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ESPN

Clemson (7-1) vs Pitt (5-4) Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

You think Clemson is a weeeeeeeee bit distracted this week?

Dabo Swinney seems more interested in playing Florida State than Pitt.

Of course, Clemson will be rested and ready, and of course there won’t be any problems walking and chewing ass at the same time. However, this Pitt defense and pass rush requires every team’s full and undivided attention.

The defensive front is pass rush is the second-best in the nation in sacks per game – but tops overall – and leads the way in tackles for loss. The Clemson offensive line is great in pass protection, but it wasn’t able to get the ground game going against Clemson, and it’s going to be under pressure all game long.

The return of Kenny Pickett has done wonders for the Panthers, coming up with 404 yards in the blowout win over Virginia Tech after getting back up to speed with a near-perfect performance against Florida State.

Why Clemson Will Win

Welcome back, Trevor Lawrence.

DJ Uiagalelei has been more than good enough in his place, but Lawrence is Lawrence. Against a pass rush like Pitt brings, you need a veteran quarterback who has seen and done it all. Not that Uiagalelei can’t handle it, but again, Lawrence is Lawrence.

Yes, the Pitt pass rush is tremendous, and yes, it’s going to bother Lawrence a bit and will live behind the line from time to time. Clemson can bring the heat, too, and the Panther offensive line isn’t as tight as the Tigers’ O front five.

Pitt can’t run – it’s not running a lick this week – and Clemson’s secondary has been fantastic. Throw in the pass defense and the time off for the banged up D to get healthier, and this is one ready Tiger team.

What’s Going To Happen

Is this when Clemson turns it on? It’s got its guy back under center, it had a break that was probably a good thing for the finishing kick, and now Pitt will get the anger directed towards Florida State.

Pitt will have its moments, but after sitting on the loss to Notre Dame for a few weeks, look out.

Clemson vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Clemson 44, Pitt 17

Clemson -24, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey

