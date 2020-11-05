Clemson vs Notre Dame Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Notre Dame prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Notre Dame Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Notre Dame Stadium, Notre Dame, IN

Network: NBC

Clemson (7-0) vs Notre Dame (6-0) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Notre Dame has one of the nation’s best pass defenses. It has allowed just two touchdown passes so far, hasn’t given up more than 260 yards to anyone, has limited the deep plays, and …

It hasn’t played anyone other than Louisville’s Malik Cunningham who can throw a forward pass reasonably well, and it certainly hasn’t seen anything like what’s coming.

Trevor Lawrence was out against Boston College, and all DJ Uiagalelei did was complete 30-of-41 passes for 342 yards and two scores to go along with 25 yards on the ground and a touchdown. He handled the pressure of the comeback win just fine, the Tiger offensive front continues to be a killer, Travis Etienne is only the greatest running back in ACC history – at least yardage-wise – and …

It’s Clemson. The program is used to massive games like this, and when it’s focused, forget it.

And again. along with the issue of not facing too many great quarterbacks, has Notre Dame actually beaten anyone?

Duke, USF, Florida State, Louisville and Georgia Tech are all almost certainly going to finish with losing records, and Pitt might have to push for a winning campaign. Miami, and arguably Boston College and/or Wake Forest as all as good or better than anyone the Irish have deals with so far.

Why Notre Dame Will Win

Is anyone on Clemson healthy?

Lawrence is out as he battles through the coronavirus, star defensive tackle Tyler Davis has a nagging ankle problem, linebackers James Skalski and Mike Jones are out, and the team was generally beaten up after the BC game.

Meanwhile, the Irish have been building for this moment with a bunch of semi-interesting battles with vastly inferior teams.

Yeah, okay, so Notre Dame hasn’t dealt with a killer schedule yet, but in this crazy season with wild upsets and strange performances left and right, the team has done exactly what it was supposed to do against mediocre competition. It was sort of challenged by Louisville, but not really, and that’s it.

The team has been terrific from the start. It played an okay schedule, and it’s just that good – the two things can be true at once.

The six games until now allowed the passing game time to develop a little more, the running attack continues to be great, and outside of 17 first quarter points against Florida State, the D hasn’t allowed much of anything.

The Irish are allowing just 98 rushing yards per game, and the pass rush should be a bother for Uiagalelei from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

Which side of history do you like?

Is this going to be one of those home statement moments for Notre Dame, like the classic 1988 “Catholics vs. Convicts” win over Miami, the 1993 epic over Florida State and Charlie Ward?

Or is this going to be about Clemson rising to the occasion once again? What did it do after it’s close-call win over North Carolina last year? It rim-rocked Florida State by 41.

What did the Tigers do after surviving a mega-scare from Syracuse in 2018? It beat Wake Forest by 60.

Notre Dame is very, very good, but it hasn’t been flashy.

It has the toughness on the lines, the run defense has been outstanding, and at some point, Ian Book will get credit for being a solid above-average quarterback.

But not it has to step up to the big-time against a Clemson team that might be banged up, but will rely on Etienne, a good-enough game from Uiagalelei, and a brilliant performance from a defense that’s going to be challenged by the coaching staff after a bad first half last week against BC.

Enjoy Round 1. The second time around will come in the ACC Championship with a College Football Playoff spot on the line.

Clemson vs Notre Dame Prediction, Line

Clemson 30, Notre Dame 24

Clemson -5.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 5

