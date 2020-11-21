Clemson vs Florida State Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Florida State prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ABC

Clemson (7-1) vs Florida State (2-5) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

We’re all having a bad 2020. Florida State – at least in the sports universe – is having a really bad 2020. It’s a program just trying to get through this and hope for 2021 spring football to start everything over again.

The team has hardly quit, but it lost a slew of the key parts coming into the season, there’s only one win over an FBS team, and now it gets a Clemson team looking to get on a roll on the way to the ACC Championship appearance.

The Seminoles are seemingly getting hit with every possible flag, there’s no downfield passing game, and there’s no pass rush whatsoever to bother Trevor Lawrence, who’s back after missing the last few weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Why Florida State Will Win

Okay, Jordan Travis, let’s give this another shot.

Chubba Purdy gave it a go, got hurt, and now he’s done for the season, and James Blackman opted out. Travis might not be doing much for the passing game, but he’s a baller of a runner who took off for 107 yards and two scores in the shocking win over North Carolina.

There’s a nothing-to-lose factor at this point with the Noles, the parts that are still around are relatively young and looking to make their mark going forward, there’s a lot of movement around to try out a few things, and having safety Hamsah Nasirildeen in his second game back after missing most of the season.

The starting 22 should be able to hang around for a bit, especially against a banged up Clemson team that’s not running the ball all that well, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Clemson is about to go off.

There was a time not all that long ago when the world stopped for this game between two college football powerhouses and national title contenders. This year, it’s just another game on the ACC slate, but it’s important for Clemson to get its groove back after sitting on the Notre Dame loss for a few weeks and playing poorly against Boston College the week before.

Style points don’t matter for the Tigers – win out, get into the CFP – but it’s November. This is where this program starts to kick it all in, and with Lawrence back – not that DJ Uiagalelei was bad – here we go.

Clemson vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Clemson 50, Florida State 17

Clemson -35, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

