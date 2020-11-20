Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs UCF prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs UCF Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN

Cincinnati (7-0) vs UCF (5-2) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcat running game will get off the plane in Orlando with 200 rushing yards, because that’s what it does.

Cincinnati and QB Desmond Ridder have been able to take games over 242 rushing yards or more in each of the last four games, and 299 or more in three of the last four.

The UCF offense might be devastating, but UC should be able to mitigate that by doing what it does – keep running, get into the backfield, convert on third downs, and dominate with the pass rush and plays in the backfield.

Besides the running game, how does Cincinnati slow this UCF machine down? The run defense has been a rock and the secondary has allowed a grand total of two touchdown passes and picked off 12 passes.

Why UCF Will Win

The offense has been devastating.

It might have been a wee bit sluggish against Temple, but by its own amazing standards, it only came up with 419 yards. It generated 455 yards against Tulsa, and rocked for well over 600 yards against everyone else.

As good as the Cincinnati running game has been, and as consistently strong as it has been overall, now it has to deal with UCF’s pace, balance, and big play ability.

SMU, Memphis and Houston all have enough offensive weapons to have done a whole lot more than it was able to against the Bearcat D, but the Knight attack is at a whole other level when it comes to its big play ability.

Throw in the defense’s ability to take the ball away – UCF leads the AAC with 19 takeaways – and the team has the right mix to handle the Cincinnati style.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati is just that good.

UCF might have the offensive explosion to get out to a hot start and make Cincinnati work for the first time all year, but the Bearcat running attack will take over as the game goes on.

The focus will be on the UC ground game, but the secondary and pass rush will win the game. When the defense has to come up with a key stop, they will.

Cincinnati vs UCF Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 40, UCF 27

Cincinnati -5.5, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

