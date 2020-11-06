Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Houston prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 3:30

Venue: Nippert Stadium Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN

Cincinnati (5-0) vs Houston (2-2) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Houston is a bit banged up, with the biggest loss star WR Marquez Stevenson, who’s out with an ankle injury. The bigger problem is a Cougar run D that’s also hurting.

This isn’t a high-flying Bearcat team through the air, but the passing game works. It’s the ground attack that’s the biggest plus with over 550 yards in the last two weeks with the key blowout wins over SMU and Memphis.

BYU didn’t bother to run on the Cougars – the passing attack worked too well – and Navy couldn’t get going, but UCF ripped off big dash after big dash with 353 yards on the ground.

RB Gerrid Doaks has been great, but QB Desmond Ridder has taken his game up a few notches. He ran for 179 yards and three scores against SMU, hit 80% of his passes against Memphis – and ran for two touchdowns – and now Houston has to deal with all of it.

Why Houston Will Win

The Cougar pass rush is a killer.

Cincinnati has been outstanding on third downs, and the offensive line has been good at keeping teams out of the backfield, but it’s about to be under more pressure than it has seen all year.

The UH D might have had huge problems against UCF, but the Cougars generated six sacks and seven tackles for loss. There’s still a high-powered offense even the loss of Stevenson – the passing game will be great, and the ability is there to keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

Cincinnati is a machine.

The defense has been a rock throughout, the offense keeps everything moving with brute force, and there’s surprising explain with the running game to go along with the overall toughness.

Houston is good enough to hang the most point that anyone has against the UC D, but the injuries on both sides of the ball are too important. – not having Stevenson really hurts.

Cincinnati vs Houston Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 41, Houston 23

Cincinnati -13.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

