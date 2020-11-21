Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Football Team prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Football Team Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

Network: CBS

Cincinnati Bengals (2-6) vs Washington Football Team (2-7) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Bengals keep on bombing.

The running game has actually been better over the last few weeks with Joe Mixon out, but the offense continues to work around Joe Burrow and a passing attack that couldn’t do anything against Pittsburgh last week, but will keep pushing.

The Football Team might lead the NFL in pass defense, that’s partly because so many teams work on the running game first.

Washington doesn’t have enough pop on offense. The running game doesn’t crank up the yards, and for all the yards Alex Smith and the passing attack put up, it’s not enough.

Why Washington Football Team Will Win

The defense continues to give up too many points, but overall it’s been okay. It’s good at generating third down stops, the pass defense leads the NFL in yards allowed and doesn’t allow a ton of big plays.

Alex Smith only has one touchdown pass in the last few games, but he’s provided a spark for the passing game with a slew of good midrange throws for an O with 740 yards over the last two games. Cincinnati has given up the third-most touchdown passes in the NFL.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati

Higgins has been targeted nine times in each of the past two games, including managing 115 yards and a TD against the Steelers last week. The Football Team’s pass D has been solid, but it allowed three passing scores last week to Detroit and only sacked Matthew Stafford once. Burrow has performed well when not pressured, and if he isn’t pressured in this one look for Higgins to be the beneficiary downfield.

What’s Going To Happen

Washington is playing good enough defense to hang around, but the Bengals will have more pop to the offense with a bit more balance.

Burrow will be good, but Giovani Bernard and the running game will take over as the Bengals control the game in the second half. Smith will once again put up a ton of yards, but without a lot to show for it.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Football Team Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 26, Washington 20

Washington -1.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

