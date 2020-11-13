Cincinnati at East Carolina Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs East Carolina prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs East Carolina Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 13

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: ESPN2

Cincinnati (6-0) vs East Carolina (1-5) Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

For all of the good things that Cincinnati is doing, it’s not pushing the ball down the field and it doesn’t have enough of a passing game to worry about. East Carolina’s defense isn’t a rock, but it’s good on third downs and needs to load up and force UC to try pressing a bit.

The Pirates have picked up their offense since QB Holton Ahlers came back after missing the Navy game. He hit Tulsa for 330 yards and three scores, and followed it up with 351 yards and three touchdowns against Tulane to keep the offense in the game. However …

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Cincinnati defense is getting plowed through by anyone who can run.

The pass rush isn’t good enough and the run D is allowing 217 yards per game. The two times the defense allowed fewer than 200 rushing yards in the six games, it got hit through the air.

Cincinnati is doing a little of everything right thanks to the play on the lines. The running game is unstoppable, coming up with close to 1,000 yards over the last three games with big dash after big dash.

On the other side, the Bearcats aren’t giving up a thing against the run – no one has hit 100 yards in the last four games – and the pass defense isn’t getting rocked deep.

If ECU is going to move the ball, it’ll have to do it on midrange plays, but UC is phenomenal on third downs – the chains just won’t move.

What’s Going To Happen

It was one of the best games of 2019.

East Carolina gave Cincinnati all it could handle in a shocking 46-43 game, with 535 yards through the air in the losing Pirate cause. It’s not going to be that good this time around.

East Carolina has too many good parts to be so mediocre, but on national TV with a chance make a statement, Cincinnati is going to keep being Cincinnati.

Cincinnati vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 41, East Carolina 13

Cincinnati -27.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

