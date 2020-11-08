Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: FOX

Chicago Bears (5-3) vs Tennessee Titans (5-2) Game Preview

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

The defense continues to be impressive even with the offense struggling to do anything consistently right. It’s still the best in the NFL on third downs, and it’s leading the way in touchdown passes allowed.

The Bears have to slow things down as much as humanly possible. With a whole slew of issues, this is about keeping the chains moving and trying to give its line a break with a whole slew of short-to-midrange throws – and then hope the D comes through when that doesn’t work.

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Tennessee’s key is its balance. Derrick Henry might be the signature star, but the passing game is pulling its weight with 200 yards per game without a problem. It’s an adaptable attack that can counter-punch to what the Bears will bring.

The bigger problem for Chicago is its health. The O line is a mess, there have been COVID concerns, and all of this for an attack that just doesn’t work well enough to hang around in a game like this.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Darrell Mooney, Chicago

The Titans defense has looked surprisingly bad. Mooney has seen his target share climb to 5+ in each of the past 5 games as he matures into his rookie year. He’s an explosive element the Bears are desperately looking for for one or two key plays to open things up. Tennessee can give up big passing gays. but …

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago is a total disaster. The offensive line isn’t going to do a thing for the running game, and Nick Foles won’t be able to pick up the slack behind an O line that’s about to get him hit hard way too often.

Chicago Bears vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Tennessee 26, Chicago 16

Tennessee -6.5, o/u: 47

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3

