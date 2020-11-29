Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Game Preview

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers prediction and game preview.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Network: NBC

Chicago Bears (5-5) vs Green Bay Packers (7-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

The defense is still outstanding.

It’s not getting a lick of help from the other side of the ball, but it’s still special on third downs, it’s not allowing enough through the air, and the run defense has only allowed more than 150 yards once.

The pass rush is okay, but this has been the ultimate bend-but-don’t-break D – it’s outstanding at holding up in the red zone and forcing field goals. It’ll keep the score low and within range, but …

Why Green Bay Packers Will Win

The Chicago offense is a disaster.

The running game is the worst in the NFL, it has still only come up with two touchdown runs, and the passing game is sputtering and coughing.

Coming up with points is like pulling teeth with 23 points or fewer in each of the last seven games and 17 or fewer in four of those.

This is an explosive Green Bay attack that’s putting up points in bunches – score early, and this might be over, partly because of …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago

Here it is. Here’s the last shot to show that he might be worth building around after losing his job to Nick Foles and missing time with a shoulder problem. Fantasy-wise, the stats weren’t that bad in his first three games – he threw six touchdown passes and rallied back late in games to crank up the yards a bit. This week, with no running game to count on, this is hows shot against a mediocre Packer pass D.

What’s Going To Happen

Trubisky isn’t going to be all that bad, and the Chicago D will keep this in range for all four quarters, and …

Aaron Rodgers will be Aaron Rodgers. It’ll be a fight for the Packer offense, and then boom-boom-boom – a few quick passes, and here come the scoring drives. It won’t be anything pretty, but the Packers will take the sin after losing three of its last six.

Chicago Bears vs Green Bay Packers Prediction, Line

Green Bay 26, Chicago 17

Bet on Chicago vs Green Bay with BetMGM

Green Bay -9.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Thanksgiving beef tenderloin

1: Thanksgiving turkey