Charlotte vs Gardner-Webb Prediction, Game Preview

Charlotte vs Gardner Webb prediction and game preview.

Charlotte vs Gardner Webb Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: ESPN3

Charlotte (2-3) vs Gardner-Webb (0-0) Game Preview

Why Gardner-Webb Will Win

It’s the opener for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, and they should be able to live up to their nickname if they can get going right away.

The Charlotte defensive front doesn’t generate sacks or pressure, and the run defense has been hammered way too often. Duke was able to rumble for 274 yards, and Appalachian State and Florida Atlantic were able to run at will.

Jayln Cagle is a good veteran back behind a decent-sized line that should be able to bash a bit, but …

Why Charlotte Will Win

The 49ers don’t have to get too crazy here. The running game should be fine, going with the same type of gameplan that got them a 49-28 win in last year’s opener. GWU couldn’t handle the Charlotte offense that ran for 322 yards and four scores with big gash after big gash.

This year’s Charlotte offensive line isn’t playing as well, but the running game has been okay and the offense is great at controlling the clock …

What’s Going To Happen

Run, keep running, keep the ball for over 35 minutes, and capitalize off of the two takeaways coming, Charlotte will win its third game in four dates as it’s happy to be home for just the second time this season.

Charlotte vs Gardner Webb Prediction, Line

Charlotte 44, Gardner-Webb 17

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

