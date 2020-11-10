Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date:Wednesday, November 11

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

Network: ESPNU

Central Michigan (1-0) vs Northern Illinois (0-1) Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewas came up with a great fight in a fantastic 30-27 win over Ohio. The running game was great – Kobe Lewis ran for 112 yards and two scores – and the passing game did just enough to be fine for an offense that gained close to 80 yards more than the very, very good Bobcats.

CMU was +2 in turnover margin – it didn’t give the ball away and forced two fumbles – and now the aggressive D gets a Northern Illinois team that turned it over five times in the 49-30 loss to Buffalo, giving up two scoop-and-scores and a pick six. The Chippewas should come up with at least two takeaways.

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

Yeah, the five giveaways and the three touchdowns given up by the O were awful, but the offense worked against UB. QB Ross Bowers threw for 202 yards, the ground game was okay, and the O outgained the high-powered Bulls.

CMU might have put together a nice overall offensive day against Ohio, but the passing game didn’t stretch the field with a whole lot of dinking and dunking. NIU has to try controlling the clock, and that start with a better game from the offensive line. However …

What’s Going To Happen

Central Michigan will own the time of possession battle and the NIU lines will be outplayed. Chippewa LB Troy Hairston was a one-man wrecking crew against Ohio with three sacks and seven stops, and that’s just the beginning for this D.

Northern Illinois will have to win the turnover battle, and it won’t. However, it’ll keep it close throughout at home until late.

Central Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 37, Northern Illinois 20

Central Michigan -7.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

