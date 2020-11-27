Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Game Preview

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan prediction and game preview.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

Network: CBS Sports Network

Central Michigan (2-1) vs Eastern Michigan (0-3) Game Preview

Why Central Michigan Will Win

The Chippewas might have given up a ton of points to Western Michigan in the 52-44 loss, and the secondary has had a whole slew of issues, but the run defense has been solid so far and the offense has been almost perfectly balanced.

CMU has run for 640 yards, thrown for 626, and it’s not turning the ball over with just one giveaway in the first three games.

Eastern Michigan has failed to run for more than 61 yards in two of the three games, it’s having problems on third downs, and the downfield passing game is struggling, but …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

The Eagles are doing a good job of making the passing game go. It’s not explosive, and it’s more functional than phenomenal, but it’s good enough to go for 250 yards.

The Eagles aren’t bad at taking the ball away, the defense is good on third downs, and the team is playing just a wee bit better than its 0-3 record.

Central Michigan is doing a lot of things right, it’ll give up big plays through the air, the third down defense is just okay, and the secondary is giving up 262 yards per game.

EMU QB Preston Hutchinson has to avoid throwing picks, but he’s got the air to keep pushing the attack.

What’s Going To Happen

Eastern Michigan hasn’t been able to bust through with any luck or a win but the team is in place to pull this off as long as the offensive line can hold up.

It won’t.

The Eagles will keep this close and keep it a fight for a full four quarters, but the Central Michigan pass rush will take over late to come up with the key stops to hold on.

Central Michigan vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Central Michigan 34, Eastern Michigan 31

Central Michigan -7, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

