Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Game Preview

Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings prediction and game preview.

Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 29

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN

Network: FOX

Carolina Panthers (4-7) vs Minnesota Vikings (4-6) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

Teddy Bridgewater is back. He’s still hurting, but he’s expected to go against a miserable Minnesota secondary that caught a break over the last two weeks facing Chicago and Dallas. This week, Carolina is throwing again.

The Panthers picked up the slack last week without him, shutting out Detroit and stuffing the run. The defensive front has allowed fewer than 70 yards in thereof the last six games, but it’ll be the passing game that has to take over. However …

Why Minnesota Vikings Will Win

Carolina will be without Christian McCaffrey again. Bridgewater will be fine – he’s going against his old team – but the defensive performance against Detroit was an aberration.

Yeah, the run defense held up well at times over the last few weeks, but it’s about to go against a pounding ground game that should do what Tampa Bay was able to a few weeks ago and pound out over 200 yards. That, and there should be a whole lot of big plays down the field – the Vikings lead the NFL in yards per attempt, so …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota

With Adam Thielen out with COVID issues, Jefferson will be targeted even more. He’s been a devastating deep threat, but he only had double-digit targets in two games so far. When he gets the ball his way, he produces – blowing up in the three games he got it nine times or more with three 100-yard games.

What’s Going To Happen

Minnesota has been super-flaky – the Dallas loss showed that – but now it’ll go back to where it was a few weeks ago. The offense will be balanced and explosive against a Carolina defense that’ll revert back to its former self after the Detroit win, but it’ll be a fun shootout with a whole lot of passing yards.

Carolina Panthers vs Minnesota Vikings Prediction, Line

Minnesota 30, Carolina 23

Minnesota -3, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

