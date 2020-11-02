California vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Washington vs Cal prediction and game preview.

Washington vs Cal Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 10:30

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley CA

Network: ESPN

Washington (0-0) vs Cal (0-0) Game Preview

Why Washington Will Win

Can the Cal offense be better?

It gets back QB Chase Garbers and a good offensive line, but it only scored 30 points or more twice, and Washington has the defense to keep the struggles going to start 2020.

New head coach Jimmy Lake got to this point as a star defensive mind, and his staff and team have had an entire offseason to prepare for this. Nine of the top 12 tacklers are back, there’s a lot of young talent waiting to roll, and the secondary is loaded around Elijah Molden, one of the nation’s top defensive backs.

But …

Why Cal Will Win

The Cal offense really might be better. It might not be a high-flying fun show, but it’ll be effective enough to go along with the great defense.

The offensive line is loaded with veterans and should be a whole lot stronger after struggling against decent pass rushes, and the running game should be just effective enough to allow Garbers several easy third down chances.

The Cal secondary will be terrific. It’s going to have to make up for a few key losses on the front seven, but this is a rock-solid group that should be able to keep a retooled Washington passing game from going off.

What’s Going To Happen

Everyone is talking about USC and Oregon in the Pac-12 race, but the winner of this will be right there in the mix throughout the fast season.

Both teams can play D, both teams will be effective on the offensive side, and both teams are well coached. Cal has won the last two meetings in by a combined total of three points. This will be every bit as tight with the veteran quarterback and home field being the slightest difference.

Washington vs Cal Prediction, Line

Cal 23, Washington 20

PICK, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 3.5

