Cal vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs UCLA prediction and game preview.
Cal vs UCLA Broadcast
Date: Sunday, November 15
Game Time: 12:00 ET
Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Network: FOX
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
Cal (0-0) vs UCLA (0-1) Game Preview
For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM
Why Cal Will Win
It’s going to take a while before Cal gets its legs, but the secondary will be one of the team’s biggest strengths. UCLA’s running game was good in the opener, but it’s going to want to move quickly with the passing game.
The defensive backs will be the one area the Cal coaching staff can rely on.
Offensively, Cal has to control the clock. This might not be a grinding attack, but Colorado had the ball for almost 40 minutes las week against the Bruins. Trying to keep things as simple as possible, Cal has a better shot of pounding out the running game against the UCLA D than the other way around.
– Week 11 Schedule, Predictions, Lines
Why UCLA Will Win
The Bruin passing game worked right away.
It might have been a rough outing in the 48-42 loss to the Buffs, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson was outstanding – he took off for 109 yards and threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns – and there were a whole lot of big plays and shots down the field.
This is going to be another tough Cal D, but it has to replace a whole slew of parts up front, tacking-machine Evan Weaver is gone from the linebacking corps, and it might take a little bit for the offensive side to get going.
UCLA has a game under its belt. Cal has had no time to prepare for the Bruins, and it has to be the one to make the trip in this very, very odd game.
– CFN College Football Experts Picks
What’s Going To Happen
UCLA was supposed to play Utah, Cal was supposed to play Arizona State, so let’s just get out there and go on a Sunday morning.
Anyone, anywhere, anytime.
UCLA might have the explosion and the offensive experience to get going right away and be a whole lot shaper than Cal, but Bear QB Chase Garbers will be strong, the defense will be great, and this will turn into a much more even performance than you might think.
Cal vs UCLA Prediction, Line
Cal 26, UCLA 20
Bet on Cal vs UCLA with BetMGM
COMING, o/u: COMING
ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING
Must See Rating: 3
5: Alex Trebek
1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”
CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections
20 Most Interesting College Football Thoughts Ever