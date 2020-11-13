Cal vs UCLA Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs UCLA prediction and game preview.

Cal vs UCLA Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Network: FOX

Cal (0-0) vs UCLA (0-1) Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

It’s going to take a while before Cal gets its legs, but the secondary will be one of the team’s biggest strengths. UCLA’s running game was good in the opener, but it’s going to want to move quickly with the passing game.

The defensive backs will be the one area the Cal coaching staff can rely on.

Offensively, Cal has to control the clock. This might not be a grinding attack, but Colorado had the ball for almost 40 minutes las week against the Bruins. Trying to keep things as simple as possible, Cal has a better shot of pounding out the running game against the UCLA D than the other way around.

Why UCLA Will Win

The Bruin passing game worked right away.

It might have been a rough outing in the 48-42 loss to the Buffs, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson was outstanding – he took off for 109 yards and threw for 404 yards and three touchdowns – and there were a whole lot of big plays and shots down the field.

This is going to be another tough Cal D, but it has to replace a whole slew of parts up front, tacking-machine Evan Weaver is gone from the linebacking corps, and it might take a little bit for the offensive side to get going.

UCLA has a game under its belt. Cal has had no time to prepare for the Bruins, and it has to be the one to make the trip in this very, very odd game.

What’s Going To Happen

UCLA was supposed to play Utah, Cal was supposed to play Arizona State, so let’s just get out there and go on a Sunday morning.

Anyone, anywhere, anytime.

UCLA might have the explosion and the offensive experience to get going right away and be a whole lot shaper than Cal, but Bear QB Chase Garbers will be strong, the defense will be great, and this will turn into a much more even performance than you might think.

Cal vs UCLA Prediction, Line

Cal 26, UCLA 20

Must See Rating: 3

