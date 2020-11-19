Cal vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs Oregon State prediction and game preview.

Cal vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR

Network: FS1

Cal (0-1) vs Oregon State (0-2) Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

So what went right in the 34-10 loss to UCLA?

Cal was thrown into a horrible situation, only getting a few days to prepare for the Bruins while having to go through the travel arrangements to make it happen. The team should be far better than it showed in the loss.

The offensive line was okay at keeping QB Chase Garbers from getting popped, and eventually the defense will come through – this coaching staff is too strong to have that much of a problem against an okay-not-great UCLA offense. This week, the Bears will get a full week to gameplan.

Oregon State’s defense has had a rough run so far, the run defense hasn’t been great, the pass D worse, and …

Why Oregon State Will Win

Cal did nothing offensively against UCLA.

Yes, the team was thrown into a bad situation. Yes, it was Cal’s first game when the Bruins had played the week before. Yes, there were a few new parts to the mix, but Garbers is a veteran and UCLA doesn’t exactly have a killer defense.

The Bears only ran for 54 yards, had absolutely nothing happening down the field with the passing game, and nothing worked overall. Most shockingly, though, was a Cal run defense that allowed 244 rushing yards – the most since losing the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl.

What’s Going To Happen

Cal will start to get its groove back, the offense will be better, and the defense will be a whole lot tighter than it was in Los Angeles.

But Oregon State fill finally catch a break.

The Beavers had a whole lot of bad luck – particularly with a few bad spots – but Jermar Jefferson will come up with his third straight 100-yard game, QB Tristan Gebbia will be fine, and the Beaver defense will find enough of a pass rush to hold on.

Cal vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Oregon State 30, Cal 27

Cal -3.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

