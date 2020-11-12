Cal vs Arizona State Prediction, Game Preview

Cal vs Arizona State prediction and game preview.

Cal vs Arizona State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Network: ESPN2

Cal (0-0) vs Arizona State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

What kind of mood will Arizona State be in after the painful collapse to USC?

Lost in the brutal, BRUTAL way the 28-27 loss went – two late USC touchdowns helped with an onside kick – was how the passing game didn’t click well enough. Jayden Daniels completed just 11-of-23 passes with too many third down misfires.

The Sun Devil ground game was great, but good luck relying on consistently running well against this Cal defensive front that – once it gets everything going – should be every bit as strong as run D that stuffed almost everything over the second half of last year. The Bear pass defense is going to be the bigger early strength, though, because …

Why Arizona State Will Win

The Cal defensive front has to replace a whole slew of key parts.

It’s Cal, it’s going to be fine, but the starting front three is done along with tackling-machine LB Evan Weaver.

USC’s D is loaded with veterans, and it struggled to keep Daniels from taking off – he ran for 111 yards – for a ground game that averaged almost seven yards per carry.

Defensively, the pass rush was great, the four takeaways were wonderful, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The ASU secondary broke down and couldn’t handle the USC receivers in the final key moments. Cal won’t throw like USC did, but QB Chase Garbers is healthy, the running game should be fine, and the offensive line will be great in time.

However, ASU will have more offensive production throughout, Cal will need a little bit for the defense to be a killer, and it’ll be a good, sound win for a Sun Devil team that needs this to avoid the season to turn demoralizing in a hurry.

Cal vs Arizona State Prediction, Line

Arizona State 23, Cal 20

Arizona State -4, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

