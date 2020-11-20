BYU vs North Alabama Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs North Alabama prediction and game preview.

BYU vs North Alabama Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, UT

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

BYU (8-0) vs North Alabama (0-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why North Alabama Will Win

There isn’t a huge sample size, but the North Alabama pass defense hasn’t been too bad so far. Overall – not helped by an offense that’s not scoring enough – the defense has been able to hold up with excellent size at defensive tackle.

Even with games against Liberty and Southern Miss on the road, the Lions have been able to hang around – they gave the Flames one of their tougher games of the season in a 28-7 loss.

The D has yet to allow a point in the first quarter so far, but …

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Why BYU Will Win

There’s just no North Alabama offense.

It was a fight just to get to 17 points against Jacksonville State, the ground game averages fewer than two yards per carry with just 149 yards in the three games, and the pass protection has been a disaster.

BYU will try to flex a little muscle as it’s in a beauty contest now, with the pass rush doing enough to own the North Alabama backfield. Be shocked if the Lions come even close to 50 rushing yards.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

BYU will put this away after two drives. The offense will pound away, Zach Wilson will hit 10-of-11 passes before sitting out the second half, and the great season will keep on rolling.

BYU vs North Alabama Prediction, Line

BYU 48, North Alabama 0

Bet on BYU vs North Alabama with BetMGM

North Alabama -47.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever