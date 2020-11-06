BYU vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview

BYU vs Boise State prediction and game preview.

BYU vs Boise State Broadcast

Date: Friday, November 6th

Game Time: 9:45 pm

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: FS1

BYU (7-0) vs Boise State (2-0) Game Preview

Why BYU Will Win

America, welcome to Zach Wilson.

You might have heard about the BYU quarterback as part of the Heisman race, or maybe as a first round draft pick, and here he is with a national audience to make his case for both things.

He’s hitting 75% of his passes for 2,152 yards with 19 yards and two interceptions to go along with seven touchdown passes. He’s got a good enough arm, great mobility, and the deep ball ability to stretch the field. But it also helps that he’s got the running game to take the pressure off.

Wilson and the passing game have been so good that the ground attack doesn’t get noticed. The offensive line keeps Wilson clean, the pass rush has been great, and the run D has allowed fewer than 100 yards per game.

This is a tested, jelled team with seven games under its belt.

Why Boise State Will Win

Boise State hasn’t been perfection its first two games, but it hasn’t been far off.

It’s not getting flagged, there’s only been one giveaway, and the passing game has been close to flawless no matter who’s been under center.

The D might have had issues with Air Force and its running game – it gave up 415 yards – but that’s Air Force. This is a better defensive front than it showed, the pass rush on the outside will be there to at least bother Wilson, and the offensive parts are good enough to keep up the pace.

For all the amazing things BYU has done it beat … UTSA? Texas State? WKU? Crushing Navy was nice, but whatever. Beating Houston on the road was great, but the secondary had issues.

This is by far the toughest game yet for the Cougars, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Will it be Hank Bachmeier or Jack Sears at quarterback for Boise State? They’ve both been great, but the coaching staff has been mum on Bachmeier who missed the Air Force game. With or without him, this will be the game for the Boise State running game.

This will be more of a grinding game than anything high-flying. Wilson will be more steady than sensational, but he’ll be good enough to show what all the fuss is about.

BYU vs Boise State Prediction, Line

BYU 31, Boise State 27

BYU -3.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

