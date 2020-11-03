Buffalo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Buffalo vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, November 4

Game Time: 7:00 pm

Venue: Huskie Stadium, DeKalb, IL

Network: ESPN2

Buffalo (0-0) vs Northern Illinois (0-0) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls are loaded at the skill spots. RB Jaret Patterson is the signature star, but the receiving corps gets just about everyone back in a very deep and very talented group.

The Northern Illinois defense is going to be good, but does it have the offense to keep up? There’s hope for a whole lot of improvement, but the best player – RB Tre Harbison – left for Charlotte and the offensive line isn’t going to be quite up-to-normal-NIU-snuff.

UB has to get up early, keep providing the pressure, and make the Huskies press with the passing game. But …

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The defense has a shot to keep this in range.

The line has to undergo an overhaul, but the linebacking corps is expected to be a huge improvement and the secondary is going to be among the MAC’s best. The offense might have a slew of concerns, but it’s going to come out with an attitude after last year, and it’s going to try blasting away from the start.

Can the Huskies frustrate the Bulls? NIU will own the time of possession battle.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo has the best team in the MAC coming into the season. It has the most offensive talent, the league’s best defense, a great pass rush, and the overall experience to rip through the season. It can all be taken apart, though, but NIU owning the clock.

The Huskies will keep the score in range for three quarters, and then the UB offense will shine through in the fourth as it pulls away.

Buffalo vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Buffalo 34, Northern Illinois 17

Buffalo -13.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

