Buffalo vs Miami University Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Miami University prediction and game preview.

Buffalo vs Miami University Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, November 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Network: ESPN

Buffalo (1-0) vs Miami University (1-0) Game Preview

Why Miami University Will Win

The defending MAC champs continue to be one of those Find A Way teams, but now it has more of an offense to help the cause.

AJ Mayer has taken over the quarterbacking gig, and he pitched a gem in the 38-31 win over Ball State, leading the way to 28 second half points in the late rally. He finished with 212 yards and three touchdowns, the running game did just enough to get by, and again, there was actually a Miami offense to worry about after so many struggling performances last year.

Even bigger was a huge day from a defensive front that lived in the Ball State backfield. The combination of Lonnie Phelps and Dominique Robinson combined for four of the team’s six sacks, there were enough big stops late to survive, and …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo’s offensive line is a rock.

The defense might have struggled with the Northern Illinois passing game in last week’s 49-30 win, but most of the yards came late after UB had already pulled away.

There wasn’t any pressure allowed in the backfield, Jaret Patterson was Jaret Patterson with 137 yards and two scores, and the offense was brutally efficient.

The five takeaways helped and three defensive touchdowns helped, but now it’s the offense’s turn.

All the way around, this is the most talented team in the MAC, but …

What’s Going To Happen

That didn’t matter much in last year’s 34-20 loss to the RedHawks.

Miami has been a thorn in UB’s side in three of the last four seasons, but this year it’s in Amherst, and now there’s a real revenge factor in play.

Miami will seem like it has the ball for three hours, because it probably will – more like around 35 minutes – but that’s also because Buffalo will be just that explosive. Both teams will turn it loose into the backfield, but the Bulls will do a little more, and they’ll have a running game, the RedHawks won’t.

Buffalo vs Miami University Prediction, Line

Buffalo 38, Miami 27

Buffalo -9.5, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

