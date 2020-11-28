Buffalo vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Kent State prediction and game preview.

Buffalo vs Kent State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: UB Stadium, Buffalo, NY

Network: CBS Sports Network

Buffalo (3-0) vs Kent State (3-0) Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

The Golden Flash offense has been phenomenal.

Okay, so it helps to play Bowling Green and Akron – after starting the season with Eastern Michigan – but this is Kent State. It’s a program that struggled to do anything offensively not all that long ago, and now it leads the nation in scoring and total offense.

Kent State. In 2017, the team put up 153 points for the entire 12-game season.

The FlashFast style scores in bunches, the team is playing with the highest possible level of confidence, and the ground game is ripping through everything. Buffalo has an offense, too, but its defense isn’t getting into the backfield and it’s been just okay against the run.

However …

Why Buffalo Will Win

Buffalo ain’t Akron or Bowling Green.

The run defense hasn’t been a rock, but it hasn’t needed to be with the way the offense is ripping through everyone at will. Kevin Marks is averaging over six yards per carry with 231 yards in the first three games, and he’s not even the star of the show. Jaret Patterson is coming off a 301-yard day against Bowling Green, he’s averaging over seven yards per carry and scored eight times.

The UB offensive line is dominating. It has yet to allow a sack, and it has given up just three tackles for loss.

The Kent State run defense was hit by Bowling Green for 260 yards, and allowed 212 last week against Akron. UB is going to keep hitting with the 1-2 punch, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Kent State 30, Buffalo 27. It was one of the wildest, craziest, best finishes of the 2019 season when Kent State stormed back and changed the entire program around with a shocking win over the Bulls.

The Golden Flashes went form a three-game losing streak and being knocked out of bowl contention to winning seven in a row with the program’s first bowl victory ever. They also knocked out Buffalo from a MAC championship appearance.

Buffalo will be well motivated, and it’ll win the battle of the running games in a fun firefight.

Buffalo vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Buffalo 41, Kent State 30

Buffalo -7.5, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

