Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

Buffalo vs Bowling Green prediction and game preview.

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, November 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Doyt L Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Buffalo (2-0) vs Bowling Green (0-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Bulls are rolling at will, and Bowling Green isn’t rolling at all.

UB was able to flex its muscles and show of its talent – the best in the MAC – with a statement 42-10 win over Miami University last week. The running game has been terrific behind a dominant line, the passing game is hitting everything deep, and there aren’t enough mistakes to give the Falcons a break.

On the flip side, Bowling Green’s passing game is a disaster, leading to the lack of third down conversions, leading to a tough start, getting blown away by Toledo and Kent State by a combined score of 100-27.

Why Bowling Green Will Win

So what is Bowling Green doing well?

The ground game was able to rumble against Kent State, and it needs to be established from the start against a good UB defensive front. It’s a relatively young backfield, but the freshman combination of Terion Stewart and Trevon Raymore have shown promise.

Northern Illinois was able to have a little success against the Buffalo defense that’s not generating enough pressure into the backfield to be a problem.

What’s Going To Happen

There’s no passing game – Boston College transfer QB Matt McDonald has only hit 14-of-50 passes so far – and the defense hasn’t even been close.

Buffalo’s offensive line has been outstanding, and Bowling Green’s defensive front hasn’t. The Falcons will play better than they did in their blowout loss to Kent State, but they won’t hold up against the UB offensive balance.

Buffalo vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Buffalo 49, Bowling Green 20

Bet on Buffalo vs Bowling Green with BetMGM

Buffalo -31, o/u: 61.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever