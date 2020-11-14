Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Network: CBS

Buffalo Bills (7-2) vs Arizona Cardinals (5-3) Game Preview

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

The Bills have to get Josh Allen hot early again.

They didn’t forget about the running game in the dominant win over Seattle, but Allen was too good. The team’s energy was there from the start, the defense forced four takeaways, and it was the type of win that proved it could play any style.

Arizona doesn’t mess around. It’s going to be versatile, balanced, and it’ll put up 400 yards without breathing hard. The team lives off of moving the chains and coming up with a whole lot of easy first downs thanks to Kyler Murray’s all-around game, but it’s not a great third down attack.

Buffalo is.

Why Arizona Cardinals Will Win

The O has hit its stride at just the right time.

It was great to start the season, had a few dud games, and it’s been all but unstoppable over the last month thanks to a killer running game that’s second in the NFL.

Buffalo can be run on, allowing 100 yards or more in four straight games before dealing with the Seattle attack that had to throw and throw some more. The home loss to Miami last week was strange – the team played well, but couldn’t get control of the game. The Cardinal running game will take over this week.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Chase Edmonds, Arizona

It’s still Kyler Murray’s offense and ground game, but other parts will get more work. Edmonds disappointed last week in his first featured role of the season against a solid Dolphins D. With Kenyon Drake likely out another week, Edmonds will like receive 20 carries and 5+ targets against the normally porous Bill run D.

What’s Going To Happen

Arizona will shake off the dud loss to Miami by getting the offense cranked up early in a wild and fun shootout. The Bills found another gear after a few shaky wins, but three turnovers and the inability to stop Murray in the open field will be too much to overcome.

Enjoy this. There will be over 1,000 yards of total offense.

Buffalo Bills vs Arizona Cardinals Prediction, Line

Arizona 37, Buffalo 34

Arizona -2.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4.5

