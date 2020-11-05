Boston College vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Syracuse prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 7

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ESPN3

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boston College (4-3) vs Syracuse (1-6) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Boston College Will Win

Syracuse is already having problems, and it already lost S Andre Cisco, and now it loses another defensive back with Trill Williams opting out for the rest of the season. And here comes the Boston College passing game.

Phil Jurkovec has been a great get for for the program, he’s been a tough force for a passing game that took over the offensive style, and now it’s time to throw at will. Against a Syracuse team with a struggling offense, get up early, and coast from there.

The Orange don’t have the running game to take control of the narrative.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Why Syracuse Will Win

Can Syracuse start coming up with takeaways? That’s its one big shot to stay in the game to overcome the shaky offense.

The big plays from the defense have slowed with just one over the last two games, but it has 16 takeaways on the season, and it needs BC to be unfocused after the tough loss to Clemson.

There’s no threat of a BC running game, so even though the secondary is depleted, if it can be merely okay, the team should be able to stick around. The offensive side might have time to work – the bad O line isn’t going to be pressured too much by a BC line that doesn’t do much to get into the backfield.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse is in a bad, bad place – and no, not Syracuse itself.

Nothing is working, the team is banged up, and the production isn’t happening on either side of the ball. Boston College has a way of struggling when it’s not sharp – like in the close call win over Texas State.

Jurkovec will have a good, sharp game without a whole lot of drama. It won’t be a great performance by the Eagles, but won’t need one.

– Week 10 College Football Schedule, Predictions

Boston College vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Boston College 38, Syracuse 21

Bet on Boston College vs Syracuse with BetMGM

Boston College -14, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: ANYTHING to take your mind off of …

1: EVERYTHING in the real world

CFN 1-127 Rankings | Bowl Projections

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever

Week 10 College Football Schedule