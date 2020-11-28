Boston College vs Louisville Prediction, Game Preview

Boston College vs Louisville prediction and game preview.

Boston College vs Louisville Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, MA

Network: ACC Network

Boston College (5-4) vs Louisville (3-6) Game Preview

Why Louisville Will Win

It might be a rough run and a tough season, but the offense picked it up in a big way over the last month. It helps to play Florida State and Syracuse along the way, but the Cardinals are averaging close to 500 yards a game over the last four with the running attack ripping up Virginia and the passing game rolling against Virginia Tech.

The defense has been fine – the Cardinals lead the ACC in pass defense, holding four of the last five teams on the slate to fewer than 200 yards. Boston College can’t run consistently, so if Phil Jurkovec and company aren’t on, the O won’t go.

So if the Cardinal offense is better, and the defense is fine, what’s the problem?

Why Boston College Will Win

The offense isn’t that great, mostly because the O line is the worst in the ACC at allowing teams behind the line. That’s leading to a whole lot of mistakes for a Cardinal attack that’s screwing up way too much, turning it over three times in each of the last three games, and three times in six of the last eight games.

Boston College is the second best team in the ACC in takeaways.

No, the Eagles don’t have the pass rush to take advantage of the leaky Cardinal line, but the defense has been fine, the passing game is consistent, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Disruption is never a good thing for any college football team, especially if that means a road trip. Louisville was supposed host Wake Forest, but things had to be shuffled around, and now it has to go on the road to deal with the Eagles.

Louisville will get off the bus with three turnovers, Boston College will score off of enough of them to get comfortable, and the passing game will be just effective enough to control the tempo.

Boston College vs Louisville Prediction, Line

Boston College 28, Louisville 23

Boston College -1, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

