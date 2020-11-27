Boise State vs San Jose State Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs San Jose State prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs San Jose State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: FOX

Boise State (4-1) vs San Jose State (4-0) Game Preview

Why San Jose State Will Win

How is San Jose State doing it so far in its historic season?

The passing game has been solid with Nick Starkel taking over the quarterback duties, the running backs are doing enough to get by, and the team is getting tremendous defensive play with a good pass rush leading to the league’s best scoring defense.

The offense isn’t screwing up with just three takeaways, and Boise State isn’t taking it away. As long as the SJSU passing game stays consistent, and if it can control the tempo, it’ll stay in this, but …

Why Boise State Will Win

Boise State is back on track – at least defensively.

The offense still isn’t getting enough of a running game, but the passing attack has hit 200 yards in every game while the defense is held up against the ground games.

BYU was able to run well from the word go, and Air Force is Air Force on the ground ,but Colorado State and Hawaii couldn’t move. San Jose State will throw and should move the chains a bit, but the ground attack has been stuffed over the last two weeks.

With QB Hank Bachmeier back, Boise State is hitting the downfield plays, the offense is smoother, and now the San Jose State secondary that hasn’t been tested yet by a strong passing game is about to have problems.

What’s Going To Happen

This isn’t the Boise State team of the last several years. The lines aren’t quite as strong, the running game hasn’t been working yet, and the defense hasn’t been a rock.

However, it’s 4-1, the offense hasn’t had an issue scoring – other than the BYU game – now it’s all going to work against a San Jose State defense that has yet to face an offense that’s anything special.

Boise State vs San Jose State Prediction, Line

Boise State 38, San Jose State 24

Boise State -11, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

