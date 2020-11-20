Boise State vs Hawaii Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs Hawaii prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs Hawaii Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 21

Game Time: 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Aloha Stadium, Honolulu, HI

Network: CBS Sports Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Boise State (3-1) vs Hawaii (2-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Boise State Will Win

Start running, keep running, and make Hawaii stop it.

The Rainbow Warriors were able to hold up against Ronnie Rivers and Fresno State to start to the season, but everyone else has been able to rip off a whole lot of big runs.

Hawaii has given up close to 900 rushing yards over the last three games – San Diego State didn’t even bother throwing. Boise State hasn’t done a whole lot on the ground so far, and the offense hasn’t been able to find any sort of a groove quite yet, but it hasn’t mattered all that much thanks to timely play on D.

This is the week to start rumbling. However …

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

Why Hawaii Will Win

It really has been odd. The Broncos are scoring, the passing game was okay against everyone but BYU, but the offensive line hasn’t been all that great. It’s not getting ripped up in the backfield, but it’s just not generating any lick of a push for the ground attack over the last few weeks.

It’s hard to argue with three touchdown runs in each of the three wins, but the ground attack has averaged fewer than three yards per carry in each of the last two games, and Hawaii has to be stronger up front while continuing to take the ball away.

Turnovers have been a problem for the Rainbow Warriors, but they were +3 in turnover margin against Fresno State, and boom – they pulled off the win. Boise State has given it up twice in each of the last two games.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Consider Boise State’s 51-17 loss to BYU a one-off.

The Broncos didn’t have their offensive backfield, they weren’t right out of the gate and … BYU was just that good. They got everything back in last weeks win over Colorado State, but now they have to make the big trip to Hawaii for just the second road game so far.

Hawaii hasn’t come up with the same performance twice – there’s nothing it can rely on quite yet under new head coach Todd Graham. However, in the second home game of the year it’ll hang around for just over a half before the Boise State offense starts to kick in.

After a few duds, the Broncos are about to hit the 400-yard total offense mark again with ease.

Boise State vs Hawaii Prediction, Line

Boise State 41, Hawaii 23

Bet on Boise State vs Hawaii with BetMGM

Boise State -14, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: The Crown: Season 4

1: A Nashville Christmas Carol

CFN Rankings | Bowl Projections

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction

20 Most Important College Football Thoughts Ever