Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Game Preview

Boise State vs Colorado State prediction and game preview.

Boise State vs Colorado State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, November 12

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Network: FS1

Boise State (2-1) vs Colorado State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Is Boise State’s offensive backfield healthy?

Head coach Bryan Harsin is very, very, very cryptic when it comes to announcing who’s able to go and who isn’t. QB Hank Bachmeier has been out for the last two games, and star RB George Holani missed the BYU game, too – and it showed.

BYU is a machine – and Bachmeier and Holani don’t play defense – but the Bronco offense didn’t move a lick in the 51-17 loss. Throw in the injury to No. 2 Jack Sears – who suffered a hit to the head – and again, this is a questionable offensive backfield.

Patrick O’Brien stepped up for Colorado State in the win over Wyoming, hitting 69% of his passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns with no picks. This isn’t the normal Boise State D – it’ll give up yards.

Why Boise State Will Win

Colorado State doesn’t have enough of a running game to worry about.

After dealing with the Air Force attack and then BYU – who got off to a hot start on the ground – the Rams will be a whole lot easier to deal with.

The CSU O line is having a problem keeping defenses out of the backfield, it allowed seven sacks in the first two games, and there aren’t enough long drives.

Boise State might not be doing enough defensively, and the offensive backfield is a question mark, but the O line has done its job so far in pass protection. The team should control the ball better.

What’s Going To Happen

Boise State had a bad day against BYU – it’s not time to get into a twist quite yet.

Colorado State has enough offense to make this interesting the Bronco D can’t handle the midrange passing game, but the pass rush will be just decent enough to be a problem on third downs – the Rams aren’t great at moving the chains.

This is the tenth game between the two since the two started meeting in Mountain West play. The record? Boise State 9-0 so far, however …

Be careful – the Boise State offensive backfield is a fluid situation.

Boise State vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Boise State 38, Colorado State 27

Boise State -14, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2.5

