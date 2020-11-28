Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Big Ten

By November 28, 2020 2:39 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 18-13, ATS: 17-13, Point Total: 15-15

Friday, November 27

Nebraska at Iowa

1:00 FOX
Line: Iowa -13.5, o/u: 52.5

Saturday, November 28

Ohio State at Illinois

Canceled

Maryland at Indiana

12:00 ESPN2
Line: Indiana -12, o/u: 62

Penn State at Michigan

12:00 ABC
Line: Michigan -2, o/u: 58.5

Northwestern at Michigan State

3:30 ESPN2
Line: Northwestern -13, o/u: 42.5

Rutgers at Purdue

4:00 FS1
Line: Purdue -12, o/u: 58.5

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Canceled

