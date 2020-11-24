Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 18-13, ATS: 17-13, Point Total: 15-15
Friday, November 27
Nebraska at Iowa
1:00 FOX
Line: Iowa -13.5, o/u: 52.5
Saturday, November 28
Ohio State at Illinois
12:00 FS1
Line: Ohio State -28.5, o/u: 70.5
Maryland at Indiana
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Indiana -12, o/u: 62
Penn State at Michigan
12:00 ABC
Line: Michigan -2, o/u: 58.5
Northwestern at Michigan State
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Northwestern -13, o/u: 42.5
Rutgers at Purdue
4:00 FS1
Line: Purdue -12, o/u: 58.5
Minnesota at Wisconsin
Canceled