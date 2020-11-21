Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 21, 2020 2:30 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 14-10, ATS: 12-12, Point Total: 12-12

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

Friday, November 20

7:30 BTN

Line: Purdue -3.5, o/u: 62.5

Saturday, November 21

12:00 FOX

Line: Ohio State -20.5, o/u: 66.5

12:00 BTN

Line: Nebraska -15.5, o/u: 59

– CFN Experts Picks, Predictions: Week 12

12:00 BTN

Line: Maryland -6.5, o/u: 56.5

3:30 ABC

Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 44

3:30 BTN

Line: Iowa -2.5, o/u: 47.5

7:30 BTN

Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 54.5