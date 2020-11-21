Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 12

Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten

By November 21, 2020 2:30 am

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 12 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 14-10, ATS: 12-12, Point Total: 12-12

Friday, November 20

Minnesota at Purdue

7:30 BTN
Line: Purdue -3.5, o/u: 62.5

Saturday, November 21

Indiana at Ohio State

12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -20.5, o/u: 66.5

Illinois at Nebraska

12:00 BTN
Line: Nebraska -15.5, o/u: 59

Michigan State at Maryland

12:00 BTN
Line: Maryland -6.5, o/u: 56.5

Wisconsin at Northwestern

3:30 ABC
Line: Wisconsin -7.5, o/u: 44

Iowa at Penn State

3:30 BTN
Line: Iowa -2.5, o/u: 47.5

Michigan at Rutgers

7:30 BTN
Line: Michigan -10.5, o/u: 54.5

