Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 11-8, ATS: 9-10, Point Total: 10-9

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

Friday, November 13

7:00 FS1

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 57.5

Saturday, November 14

12:00 ABC

Line: Indiana -7.5, o/u: 52

12:00 BTN

Line: Rutgers -4.5, o/u: 52

Gallery College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: Week 11 view 19 images

12:00 FS1

Line: Penn State-3.5, o/u: 56

3:30 BTN

Line: Ohio State -25.5, o/u: 71.5

7:30 ABC

Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 53.5

7:30 BTN

Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 51.5

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM