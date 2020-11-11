Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big Ten

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

By November 10, 2020 11:30 pm

By |

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 11-8, ATS: 9-10, Point Total: 10-9

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

Friday, November 13

Iowa at Minnesota

7:00 FS1
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 57.5

Saturday, November 14

Indiana at Michigan State

12:00 ABC
Line: Indiana -7.5, o/u: 52

Illinois at Rutgers

12:00 BTN
Line: Rutgers -4.5, o/u: 52

Penn State at Nebraska

12:00 FS1
Line: Penn State-3.5, o/u: 56

Ohio State at Maryland

3:30 BTN
Line: Ohio State -25.5, o/u: 71.5

Wisconsin at Michigan

7:30 ABC
Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 53.5

Northwestern at Purdue

7:30 BTN
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 51.5

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, MInnesota, Nebraska, News, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Schedules, Teams Conferences, Week 11, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home