Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 11

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 11 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 11-8, ATS: 9-10, Point Total: 10-9
Friday, November 13
Iowa at Minnesota
7:00 FS1
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 57.5
Saturday, November 14
Indiana at Michigan State
12:00 ABC
Line: Indiana -7.5, o/u: 52
Illinois at Rutgers
12:00 BTN
Line: Rutgers -4.5, o/u: 52
Penn State at Nebraska
12:00 FS1
Line: Penn State-3.5, o/u: 56
Ohio State at Maryland
3:30 BTN
Line: Ohio State -25.5, o/u: 71.5
Wisconsin at Michigan
7:30 ABC
Line: Wisconsin -3.5, o/u: 53.5
Northwestern at Purdue
7:30 BTN
Line: Northwestern -3, o/u: 51.5