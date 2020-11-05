Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Fearless Predictions

Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

By November 5, 2020 12:35 am

By |

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 7-6, ATS: 6-7, Point Total: 6-7

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

Michigan at Indiana

12:00 FS1
Line: Michigan -3, o/u: 54

Nebraska at Northwestern

12:00 BTN
Line: Northwestern -4, o/u: 55.5

Michigan State at Iowa

12:00 ESPN
Line: Iowa -7, o/u: 45.5

Maryland at Penn State

3:30 BTN
Line: Penn State -25, o/u: 63

Minnesota at Illinois

3:30 BTN
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 61.5

Rutgers at Ohio State

7:30 BTN
Line: Ohio State -38, o/u: 64.5

Purdue at Wisconsin

Cancelled

– Bet on Big Ten football at BetMGM

, , , , , , , , , , Big Ten, Big Ten, CFN, Fearless Predictions, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, MInnesota, Nebraska, News, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Schedules, Teams Conferences, Week 10, Wisconsin

More CFN

From The Web

Latest

More College Football News
Home