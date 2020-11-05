Big Ten Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Big Ten college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 7-6, ATS: 6-7, Point Total: 6-7
Michigan at Indiana
12:00 FS1
Line: Michigan -3, o/u: 54
Nebraska at Northwestern
12:00 BTN
Line: Northwestern -4, o/u: 55.5
Michigan State at Iowa
12:00 ESPN
Line: Iowa -7, o/u: 45.5
Maryland at Penn State
3:30 BTN
Line: Penn State -25, o/u: 63
Minnesota at Illinois
3:30 BTN
Line: Minnesota -7, o/u: 61.5
Rutgers at Ohio State
7:30 BTN
Line: Ohio State -38, o/u: 64.5
Purdue at Wisconsin
Cancelled