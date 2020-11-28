Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Big 12

Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

By November 28, 2020 2:36 am

By |

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Results So Far
SU: 28-14, ATS: 24-14-1, Point Total: 24-10

Friday, November 27

Iowa State at Texas

12:00 ABC
Line: Texas -2, o/u: 57.5

Saturday, November 28

Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 55

Kansas State at Baylor

7:00 ESPN2
Line: Baylor -5.5, o/u: 46.5

TCU at Kansas

8:00 FS1
Line: TCU -24, o/u: 52.5

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Postponed to December 12

