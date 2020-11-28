Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

By CollegeFootballNews.com | November 28, 2020 2:36 am

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 28-14, ATS: 24-14-1, Point Total: 24-10

Friday, November 27

12:00 ABC

Line: Texas -2, o/u: 57.5

Saturday, November 28

12:00 FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 55

7:00 ESPN2

Line: Baylor -5.5, o/u: 46.5

8:00 FS1

Line: TCU -24, o/u: 52.5

Oklahoma at West Virginia

Postponed to December 12

