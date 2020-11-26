Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 13

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 13 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 28-14, ATS: 24-14-1, Point Total: 24-10
Friday, November 27
Iowa State at Texas
12:00 ABC
Line: Texas -2, o/u: 57.5
Saturday, November 28
Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -10.5, o/u: 55
Kansas State at Baylor
7:00 ESPN2
Line: Baylor -5.5, o/u: 46.5
TCU at Kansas
8:00 FS1
Line: TCU -24, o/u: 52.5
Oklahoma at West Virginia
Postponed to December 12