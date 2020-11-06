Big 12 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 10

Big 12 college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 10 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 20-13, ATS: 17-12-1, Point Total: 18-7
West Virginia at Texas
12:00 ABC
Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 54.5
Kansas at Oklahoma
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Oklahoma -38, o/u: 63.5
Texas Tech at TCU
3:30 FS1
Line: TCU -9, o/u: 61.5
Oklahoma State at Kansas State
4:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -12.5, o/u: 46
Baylor at Iowa State
7:00 FS1
Line: Iowa State -14, o/u: 47.5