Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Baylor vs Texas Tech prediction and game preview.

Baylor vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 14

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX

Network: FS1

Baylor (1-4) vs Texas Tech (2-5) Game Preview

Why Baylor Will Win

The Bears aren’t making a whole lot of mistakes.

There might several parts that need tweaking, but the team isn’t getting penalized enough to matter, leading the Big 12 in turnover margin helped by just five giveaways. Even when there have been mistakes, the Bears have yet to lose the turnover battle in any game.

Texas Tech’s defense isn’t doing enough to help the offense, generating just six takeaways and three over the last five games.

Baylor’s defense hasn’t been great, but it’s not that bad. Texas Tech’s defense is he worst in the Big 12, it’s having massive problems in the secondary, and when it isn’t giving up massive passing yards the D is getting hammered by teams trying to run it.

Texas Tech is allowing well over 100 more yards per game than Baylor is.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Baylor doesn’t have a running game. The offensive line has struggled throughout, and the ground attack hasn’t managed to push past 75 yards after kicking things off with a 203-yard day against Kansas.

The Texas Tech offensive line continues to be decent in pass protection, the passing game hasn’t been awful – even if it’s not Texas Tech-like – and this week it shouldn’t take much to outgain a punchless Bear attack.

The Red Raiders have hit the 400-yard mark in total offense four times. Baylor had a season-high 366 in last week’s loss to Iowa State.

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas Tech offense has just sort of … stopped.

By most normal standards the O isn’t awful, but there hasn’t been a 300-yard passing game in the last five games. The program hasn’t had a string of non-300-yard games longer than two for well over a decade.

Neither team is playing particularly well, but Texas Tech is playing just a little bit worse. This is the fourth road game in the last five dates for Baylor, and it’ll show.

Baylor vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 31, Baylor 27

Texas Tech -1.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 2

