Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 22

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

Network: CBS

Baltimore Ravens (6-3) vs Tennessee Titans (6-3) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Titans Will Win

Baltimore is struggling a little bit with two losses in its last three games.

The offense is having problems sustaining long drives with a passing game that’s just not working. The ground game still leads the NFL in yards, but the grinding down of games that works so well over the first half of the season is now keeping the other side in the game with the schedule ramping up.

It’s possible to run on this Raven D – New England did it, and Philadelphia was shockingly strong at grinding it out. The Titans have rushed for 150 yards or more in three of the last five games – they win if they take the battle of ground games.

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Tennessee is struggling a little bit with three losses in its last four games.

What’s going wrong? The defense can’t stop the decent passing teams, and over the last few games the run defense has had a few problems in losses to Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Baltimore has to go Baltimore again and start running better – but without the turnovers. The Tennessee D is hit-or-miss on takeaways – it didn’t come up with one in two of the last three games – and the Ravens need to own the clock, find a passing game, and control …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Derrick Henry, Alabama

Henry famously destroyed Baltimore last year in the playoffs with 195 rushing yards, and this time around he has had three extra days to rest. The only thing that can stop Henry at this point would be Tennessee’s broken defense which allows multiple five-minute drives a game that keep Henry on the sideline.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore will out Titan the Titans.

Both teams will want to grind out the ground game, but the Ravens will do it just a wee bit better. Lamar Jackson hasn’t turned it loose with the passing game until last week in the horrible conditions against New England, and now he’ll do it under better conditions.

Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans Prediction, Line

Baltimore 24, Tennessee 17

Baltimore -6, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

