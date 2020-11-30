Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Game Preview

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction and game preview.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, December 1

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: NBC

Baltimore Ravens (6-4) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (10-0) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

They’re not making any excuses whatsoever.

Head coach John Harbaugh has said throughout the process that no matter what, the team that’s on the field has to beat Pittsburgh, no matter what – for whatever that’s worth.

The first time around, the Ravens were able hold up well defensively – only allowing 221 yards of total Steeler offense – and even with Robert Griffin III under center, the Baltimore O should be able to move a bit. The ground game rolled for 265 yards in the first meeting, but …

Why Pittsburgh Steelers Will Win

Pittsburgh forced four takeaways – that made up for the struggling offensive day.

Motivation is a factor. This is a ticked off Steeler team that’s been itching to get back on the field – and isn’t all that pleased to see how the NFL has made things easier for Baltimore to play – and there’s a statement aspect to this in every way possible.

Not having around James Conner and some other parts hurt, but Baltimore has been gutted. Keep it easy, run the ball on a Raven D that allowed 173 yards on the ground in each of the last two games, and hammer away with …

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Benny Snell, Pittsburgh

It’s a matchup of the backup running backs. Baltimore is missing Mark Ingram and JK Dobbins, putting Gus Edwards into the starting spotlight. For Pittsburgh, losing Conner hurts, but Snell showed what he could do in the opener against the Giants, running for 113 yards when he had to step in. He has three rushing touchdowns in the last six games on only 21 carries, and now he’ll be the workhorse.

What’s Going To Happen

Pittsburgh’s defense will clamp down from the start.

The Steeler offense will be efficient and effective in the first quarter, and then it’ll be a steady dose of Snell the rest of the way as the game never gets out of hand, but it always in Pittsburgh’s control.

It’s supposed to be snowing with a winter weather storm hitting Pittsburgh – the score will be low.

Baltimore Ravens vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

Pittsburgh 21, Baltimore 6

Pittsburgh -10, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

