Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 15

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Network: NBC

Baltimore Ravens (6-2) vs New England Patriots (3-5) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

The New England offense hasn’t stopped, but it’s not exactly rolling.

Oh sure, it had no issues with the Jets, but the passing attack is still mediocre – don’t fall for the big day against the New York secondary – and now it’s going against a defense that’s a rock against the run.

Baltimore is great at holding up against one-dimensional teams, the D is good at getting behind the line, and there’s no real worry about Cam Newton firing down the field on a consistent basis.

Why New England Patriots Will Win

The Patriot running game is working. It’s going to have a hard time getting things consistently going against the Ravens, but it still will pound again. Baltimore leads the NFL in rushing, but New England is second.

The Patriot secondary is strong at taking the ball away, Newton and the ground attack are good at controlling the clock, and there’s a good chance it’ll keep the score low and the tempo at its level.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB JK Dobbins, Baltimore

Dobbins received a season high 10 and 12 carries the past two weeks against tough Indianapolis and Pittsburgh defenses, respectively. Now he gets a big schedule break against a New England D that was great early on, but is starting to get gouged. With Mark Ingram still hurt, and Dobbins fresh-legged, it’s his time to bust out.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore does what New England does, only a whole lot better. The defense is better, the running game is better, and it takes the ball over just as much. As long as the Ravens don’t royally screw up, this won’t be a problem.

Baltimore Ravens vs New England Patriots Prediction, Line

Baltimore 27, New England 16

Baltimore -7, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Alex Trebek

1: “Who are three people who have never been in my kitchen.”