Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 8

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

Baltimore Ravens (5-2) vs Indianapolis Colts (5-2) Game Preview

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

The Colt defense that was so dominant over the first few weeks of the season has started to buckle a wee bit. All of a sudden, the pass defense is getting hit really, really hard, allowing 241 yards or more over the last four games, and now it’s time for Lamar Jackson to go off.

The Baltimore offense is at its best when it’s running well, but the passing attack hasn’t hit 200 yards in five of the last six games. This is the game to give it a try.

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

How much of an issue are the Baltimore turnovers?

The four against Pittsburgh were disastrous, but before that there were four in three games that were a bit of a problem. Indianapolis might not be playing defense quite as well, but the 12 takeaways in the last six games are making up for the issues.

Baltimore had better throw well, because it’s not going to run consistently against the NFL’s second-best run defense.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Marquis Brown, Baltimore

In a game that features two of the NFL’s top defenses, fantasy scoring is going to be tough to come by. Brown was only targeted two times last week against the Steelers, but he did manage a TD. He has gotten either a TD or 50 yards receiving in four straight weeks – and now he’s demanding the ball even more.

What’s Going To Happen

Baltimore is coming off the slugfest against Pittsburgh and now it gets an Indianapolis team that’s got a better offense than it gets credit for. Baltimore will make this a wee bit more of a shootout than it might seem going in, but a few giveaways will be a huge issue … for the Colts.

The Ravens will be a +2 in turnover margin.

Baltimore Ravens vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Baltimore 27, Indianapolis 23

Baltimore -1, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

