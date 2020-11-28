Ball State vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview

Ball State vs Toledo prediction and game preview.

Ball State vs Toledo Broadcast

Date: Saturday, November 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH

Network: ESPN3

Ball State (2-1) vs Toledo (2-1) Game Preview

Why Ball State Will Win

The Cardinals got past the tough loss to Miami University in the opener to crank up the offense in the two wins to follow. The offensive balance is there – going over 200 yards rushing and receiving in both – the ground game is rolling, and the team has found a way to come through to hold on late.

Caleb Huntley is running as strong as any RB in the MAC – maybe outside of Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson – hitting the 100-yard mark in each of the three games with a 204-yard, three-touchdown day to carry the team past Eastern Michigan.

However …

Why Toledo Will Win

The Toledo defensive front has been outstanding in the first few games.

There aren’t a whole lot of plays in the backfield, but the run D stuffed Eastern Michigan and only allowed 3.6 yards per carry so far. As long as the MAC’s leading defense is okay, the offense will take care of the rest.

The Rockets dominate the time of possession battle, Eli Peters and the passing game have been solid, and Bryant Koback is leading a strong ground game. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Toledo might lead the league or be near the top in all of the important categories, but there can’t be any special teams meltdowns and the D has to hold firm against the Ball State balance.

At home, the Rockets will get a bit more out of their lines, and the defense will come up with more key stops. Ball State doesn’t come up with enough takeaways to matter.

Ball State vs Toledo Prediction, Line

Toledo 38, Ball State 24

Toledo -10, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

